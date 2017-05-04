Miley Cyrus Compares Ed Sheeran, John Mayer's Music to 'Granola'

Cue that side-eye emoji here. Miley Cyrus seemingly shaded John Mayer and Ed Sheeran during her Billboard cover story interview.



While talking about her upcoming new album and single “Malibu” — which is about her relationship with Liam Hemsworth — Billboard asked if her new album is “pretty singer-songwriter-y, no?”

Cyrus replied: “Yeah. But not granola. I don’t listen to Ed Sheeran and John Mayer and stuff.”

Rob Kim/Getty Images for Amazon; John Phillips/Getty Images; Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for SiriusXM

Granola aside, "Malibu" will be a departure from her twerking phase.

"I never would've believed you if three years ago you told me I'd be here writing this song," the “Wrecking Ball” singer, 24, told the magazine of the upcoming ballad.

"They're going to talk about me if I come out of a restaurant with Liam," she explained of her decision to pen the personal jam. "So why not put the power back in my relationship and say, 'This is how I feel'?"

The couple, who called off their engagement three years ago, rekindled their romance last year and currently live in Malibu together, hence the title.

"I needed to change so much. And changing with someone else not changing like that is too hard," she said of their relationship. "Suddenly you’re like, 'I don't recognize you anymore.' We had to refall for each other."

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!