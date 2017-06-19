Miley Cyrus’ younger brother, Braison Cyrus, made his runway debut in Dolce & Gabbana’s Spring 2018 fashion show, but it seems the 23-year-old will no longer be modeling for the Italian fashion brand after his pop superstar sister criticized the brand’s politics.

The “Malibu” songstress, 24, took to Instagram to congratulate her bro for walking the catwalk in Milan on Saturday, June 17 — but made it clear that she’s not exactly a fan of Dolce & Gabbana.

The former Disney star shared a photo of Braison modeling an oversized patterned sweatshirt, matching pants and a crown. "Congrats @braisonccyrus on walking in your 1st runway show,” she wrote on Saturday. "It’s never been my little brothers dream to be a model as HE is one of the most talented musicians my ears have ever been given the gift of hearing.... BUT it is a Cyrus family trait to try everything once (within reason HA) and to embrace opportunities that encourage you to step out of your comfort zone! We believe in trying something new everyday!”

Miley concluded her post with a dig at Dolce & Gabbana. "PS D&G, I STRONGLY disagree with your politics.... but I do support your company's effort to celebrate young artists & give them the platform to shine their light for all to see!” she wrote. It’s unclear what politics she disagrees with. However, the fashion house has frequently dressed First Lady Melania Trump. Founders Stefano Gabbana and Domenico Dolce have also made controversial comments about gay adoption and in vitro fertilization.

Gabbana responded to Miley's post and claimed that he would never work with Braison again. “Ignorant!!” he wrote in the comments section. He added in a second comment, “For your stupid comment never more work with him.”

The designer then escalated things even further by reposting Miley’s photo. “We are Italian and we don’t care about politics and mostly neither about the American one!” he wrote in both Italian and English. "We make dresses and if you think about doing politics with a post it’s simply ignorant. We don’t need your posts or comments so next time pleasure ignore us!!”

