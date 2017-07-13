Camilla Akrans/Harper's Bazaar

She can be tamed! Miley Cyrus explained why she ditched her provocative outfits for a more natural look in recent months.

The 24-year-old pop star told Harper’s Bazaar’s August issue that she feels distanced from her twerking days. “I feel really kind of far away from that person,” she told the magazine. “I just want people to see that this is who I am right now. I’m not saying I’ve never been myself. … Who I was on the last record was really who I am. It’s just myself has been a lot of different people because I change a lot.”



She revealed that she toned down her image because the message she was promoting got lost. “It became something that was expected of me. I didn’t want to show up to photo shoots and be the girl who would get my tits out and stick out my tongue,” she said. "In the beginning, it was kind of like saying, ‘F--k you. Girls should be able to have this freedom or whatever.’ But it got to a point where I did feel sexualized.”

Once it became the norm, the Last Song actress decided to move past it. “Even at the Met Gala, everyone had their boobs out, everyone had their ass out, so what’s punk about that now?” she asked. “It’s more punk actually for me to not.”

Still, Cyrus is going through a “transition” at the moment. “I think I’m just figuring out who I am at such a rapid pace that it’s hard for me to keep up with myself,” she said. "People get told that it’s a bad thing to change. Like, people will say, ‘You’ve changed.’ And that’s supposed to be derogatory. But you are supposed to change all the time.”

Not everyone likes the “Malibu” singer’s recent changes, though. “People have known me since I was so young, they think they know me. I heard so many comments like, ‘We just want Miley back.’ But you can’t tell me who that is,” she told the magazine. "I’m right here.”

One of her biggest changes was deciding to quit smoking weed. “Just for now,” she clarifies. “To quote the wise Justin Bieber, ‘Never say never.’ But right now I want to be clear.”

Cyrus concludes by saying that, as always, she doesn’t care what people think. “I think I show people that they can be themselves,” she says. “I also think something that has been important for me, in this next little, like, transition phase of my career is that I don’t give a f--k about being cool. I just want to be myself."

As previously reported, Cyrus’ mom, Tish Cyrus, said she likes the change she’s seen in her daughter who got back together with fiancé Liam Hemsworth in December 2015. “I think Miley is so real and every stage you see her in is truly the stage of her life that she’s in,” she told E! News. “She’s in such a great space, so happy, and I think the music really reflects that."



