Miley Cyrus on Her Split From Liam Hemsworth: We Needed ‘Time to Grow Up’

Better after a break! Miley Cyrus opened up in a new interview about her split from Liam Hemsworth, saying that they needed time apart before they could rekindle their romance. Hear what she had to say in the video above.

Speaking with SiriusXM’s Hits 1 radio show on Friday, May 12, the pop star, 24, candidly discussed the ups and downs she and Hemsworth, 27, have been through as a couple — and revealed the relationship advice she’d give her younger self.

Toby Canham/Getty Images for AIF

“I think, know that everything is happening for the right reason,” Cyrus said. “And I knew that when we weren’t together the first time — I didn’t know if that was the end of it, or knew if we were going to get back together again, but knew that wherever I was going I was on the right path.”

As previously reported, the Hannah Montana alum and the Aussie hunk met on the set of 2010’s The Last Song and got engaged in June 2012. After taking an extended break beginning in September 2013, they quietly started seeing each other again in December 2015. In the time since they decided to give it another go, Cyrus has been frequently spotted sporting the same diamond ring Hemsworth gave her when he first asked for her hand in marriage. Most recently, the former child star flaunted the sparkly accessory in her music video for “Malibu,” a song inspired by her love for Hemsworth.

During her chat with SiriusXM, Cyrus said that she believes her breakup from Hemsworth has only made their bond stronger.

“People that break up and get back together — I think that’s awesome because you know it’s true, but also you get time to be yourself, you get time to grow up,” she explained. “If you’re growing up attached to another person, you never really get solid as your own being. So I’m really solid and he gets to be really solid and together, we get to be two really grounded people — it’s not a half and a half making a whole.”

