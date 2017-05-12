Miley Cyrus Reacts to Her 'Hannah Montana' Audition Tape: Watch

Miley Cyrus has come a long way! The “Malibu” singer stopped by Radio Disney on Thursday, May 11, and relived her Hannah Montana audition tape. Watch her reaction in the video above!

"You all are going to freak out," Cyrus said while watching the video on an iPad. "By the way, my T-shirt says 'I should have my own TV show.' That is so funny. That is crazy. That is a jewel. That is a gem."

The Grammy nominated singer, who dropped her new love ballad on Thursday, auditioned for the hit Disney show by singing a song titled “We’re Going to the Beach.”

After her audition, which she obviously nailed, young Cyrus can be heard exclaiming in the video that “it’s going to happen!” when asked if she’s been signed by a label yet.

"The first time I was ever in this building, which I drove to from Nashville with my mom … I had to sign in at the desk right there and tell them, 'I'm here for an audition,'" Cyrus recalled to her pals at Radio Disney after watching the adorable video.

