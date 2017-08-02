Miley Cyrus knows being able to grow together is key to making a marriage work, she revealed in the September issue of Cosmopolitan.



The “Malibu” singer, 24, who is engaged to Liam Hemsworth, shared what she’s learned about having a successful marriage from her own parents, Billy Ray Cyrus and Tish Cyrus, who have been together nearly 25 years.



“Nothing and no one stays the same,” she told the mag. “Grow, evolve, change with each other and celebrate your love’s journey!”



Miley’s parents’ union has had its share of ups and downs. The “Achy Breaky Heart” singer, 55, filed for divorce back in October 2010, but dropped the filing in March 2011. Tish, 50, then filed for divorce in June 2013, but the couple eventually called off their divorce plans and decided to make it work.



"We both woke up and realized we love each other and decided we want to stay together. We both went into couples therapy something we haven't done in 22 years of being together, and its brought us closer together and really opened up our communication in amazing ways," Billy Ray's rep said in a statement to Us Weekly in July 2013.

The former Hannah Montana star and Hemsworth, 27, first met while costarring in the 2010 film The Last Song. The Hunger Games actor proposed in May 2012, but the couple ended their engagement in September 2013. After taking some time apart, they rekindled their romance in December 2015, and Miley began wearing her engagement ring again.

