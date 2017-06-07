— Miley Cyrus performed at the 103.5 KTU summer concert, KTUphoria 2017, presented by AT&T at the Jones Beach Theater, singing her hits.

— Joel Edgerton and Riley Keough celebrated the premiere of It Comes at Night at a Ruffino Wines-sponsored after-party in New York.

— Phil Keoghan and 14 cast members from the most recent season of The Amazing Race cycled together at Flywheel's new studio in Santa Monica.

— Katy Perry wore a Tara Jarmon skirt while attending Nova’s Red Room global tour meet and greet event in Los Angeles.

— Aziz Ansari arrived to a full house at an Audi-hosted Film Independent screening event at LACMA.

— Vanessa Hudgens rocked a patterned crop top and skirt by Faithfull while running around in L.A.

— RHOJ’s Dolores Cantina and Tom Murro attended the New York Botanical Conservatory Ball in NYC.

— Tori Spelling enjoyed a non-toxic manicure from Base Coat nail salon at mom.me’s launch event for Erica Ziering and Veena Crownholm’s new website, The Millennial Mamas.



— Bella Thorne and Gregg Sulkin stepped out wearingTimberland shoes while running errands in L.A.

— Selena Gomez stunned in a Shaina Mote Earnes Dress for her Music Choice press appearance in New York.

— Hilary Duff sported Glamrocks hoop earrings and 3x1 jeans while walking around in New York.

— Hailey Baldwin showed off her Privé Revaux sunglasses on Instagram.

— Olivia Culpo walked around New York while wearing her Kenneth Cole sneakers.

— Marko Ristic attended the GUESS: 35 Years & Still Dreaming event at FIDM Museum Galleries in L.A.

— Kendall Jenner shared on Instagram that she uses WAG to give her puppy the VIP treatment when she is traveling.

— Margot Robbie departed Heathrow Airport with her Away suitcase in hand.

— Sofia Richie wore KREWE glasses while out and about in New York.

— Flaunt Magazine hosted its cover party celebrating All Eyez On Me star Demetrius Shipp Jr. with SVEDKA Vodka at Black Rabbit Rose in Hollywood.

— Rihanna stole the show at the MadeWorn and Roc96 event to celebrate the REVOLVE capsule exclusive at REVOLVE Social Club in L.A.

— Gilt, Matthew Morrison and Zach McDuffie celebrated the launch of Sherpapa Suppy Co. at Catch L.A.



— Gigi Hadid showed off her Ariat boots while walking around in New York.

— Salma Hayeck and Chloe Sevingy attended the Gucci and The Cinema Society screening of Beatriz at Dinner and after party at Mr. Purple in New York.

— Blake Shelton rocked a Nikki Lund denim jacket on NBC’s The Voice.

— Ashley Benson sported a ring by H.Stern while out with friends in New York.

— Brittany O’Grady rang in her 21st birthday at Avenue Los Angeles.

— Sophia Bush rocked red ALDO pumps while attending the Greenwich International Film Festival in Greenwich, Connecticut.

— Sarah Ramos, Busy Philipps, Brittany Snow and Rosario Dawson attended a live reading of City Girl at ban.do in Hollywood.

— Wiz Khalifa, aka DJ Daddykat, took over 1OAK NYC after his Governor's Ball set.

— Bethenny Frankel played life-size Jenga at the WorkEatPlay launch party at Ruschmeyer's in Montauk, New York.

— Andi Dorfman listened to Snakehips' DJ set at Malibu's #BecauseSummer party at NYC's Tiki Tabu rooftop.

— Chance the Rapper performed live at the Brooklyn hotspot Schimanski alongside other local musicians.

