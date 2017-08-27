Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for MTV

Miley Cyrus teased her dad, Billy Ray Cyrus, by posting a pic of her memorable twerking performance at the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards, just hours ahead of her appearance at this year’s awards show.

The “Malibu” singer shared a meme on Instagram on Sunday, August 27, that showed her and Robin Thicke with an image of her dad’s face looking unhappy beside them.

“Sorry Dad…. I’ll be good tonight I promise … @vmas,” she captioned the photo.

As fans will remember, Cyrus’ show-stopping performance of Thicke’s “Blurred Lines” and her own hit “We Can’t Stop” featured her twerking, dancing with giant teddy bears, grabbing her crotch, pushing up against Thicke, and repeatedly sticking out her tongue while wearing a nude bikini.

The former Hannah Montana star told Harper’s Bazaar in an interview last month that she has moved on since then.



“It became something that was expected of me,” she said of her wild girl image. “I didn’t want to show up to photo shoots and be the girl who would get my tits out and stick out my tongue. In the beginning, it was kind of like saying, ‘F--k you. Girls should be able to have this freedom or whatever.’ But it got to a point where I did feel sexualized.”

The singer also told Billboard in May that she is “evolving” and has given up marijuana and alcohol.

“I’m not doing drugs, I’m not drinking, I’m completely clean right now!” she said. “That was just something that I wanted to do.”

Cyrus, 24, is set to perform her newest single, “Younger Now,” at the VMAs on Sunday night and teased the performance on Instagram, sharing images with her “squad” of older women.

The 2017 MTV Video Music Awards air on MTV Sunday at 8 p.m. ET.

