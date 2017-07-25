Tommy Garcia/Bravo

David Parnes, star of Bravo’s Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles, married his longtime love, interior designer Adrian Abnosi in a romantic ceremony in France on Sunday, July 23.

The couple tied the knot at Villa & Jardins Ephrussi de Rothschild in Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat in the south of France.

The London native, 35, announced the exciting news on social media, posting several wedding photos to Instagram with the hashtag #adriANDavid2017.

Magic💥 #adriANDavid2017 A post shared by David Parnes (@davidbondst) on Jul 24, 2017 at 11:57am PDT

The bride wore a lace, off-the-shoulder gown and carried a pale-pink bouquet.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards was in attendance with her husband, Mauricio Umansky, who works with the groom at The Agency, a luxury real estate brokerage.

Parnes popped the question with a 4-carat Lorraine Schwartz ring back in September 2015 during a trip to Capri, Italy.

The newlyweds are honeymooning abroad and plan on starting a family soon.

"We want to go off to Mykonos or somewhere with everyone, with all of our friends, kind of like an after party," the reality star told Bravo.com’s The Daily Dish last year. "And then from there, we'll go off on our own, and hopefully, we will get pregnant. It's about time."

