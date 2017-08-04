Still looking for love. Patty Stanger is committed to helping The Bachelorette alum Daniel Maguire and Bachelor in Paradise’s Vinny Ventiera find true love on the Friday, August 4, season premiere of her hit WE tv show Million Dollar Matchmaker. The trio opened up to Us Weekly Video about what to expect on tonight’s episode and much more. Watch the video above.



In the episode appropriately titled, “The Cliff Diver and the Egomaniac,” Stanger, 56, along with a team of professionals, put together a mixer of available women for Maguire and Ventiera to meet and mingle with.

The team would go on to analyze the famously unlucky-in-love reality personalities behaviors’ in an effort to provide constructive criticism.

Of the mixer, Ventiera, who will appear on the upcoming season of Bachelor in Paradise, said: “It was nice to walk into a room where all eyes were on you” — recognizing the sharp contrast from his experience competing for one woman’s love as he did on The Bachelorette. “I like being in control.”

The relationship expert then offered her opinion on Ventiera’s approach. “Vinny was strictly the guy that picks the first girl — doesn’t really look under the hood of the car. We call them cliff divers. You have choices here. Don’t pick the first one. Don’t jump in.”

Stanger had a harsher opinion of Maguire. “In the beginning, I thought he was a narcissist,” the matchmaker revealed of the Bachelorette alum’s personality.

But Maguire took the feedback in stride. “If I’m a narcissist … I have a good chance of running for president,” he said jokingly. The stud went on to say, “I’d rather be alone and happy,” realizing that he’s not quick to jump into a relationship.

Stanger’s opinion of Maguire quickly changed as she learned the star suffered a traumatic incident as a child — something Maguire will reveal in tonight's premiere.

And while the former Bravo personality thinks its possible to find love on reality television, she does have a bit of advice.

“Don’t expect too much. If you expect too much, you’re never going to succeed.”

To find out more about the new season of Million Dollar Matchmaker, watch the video above!

Million Dollar Matchmaker premieres on WE tv Friday, August 4, at 10 p.m. ET.

Bachelor in Paradise premieres on ABC Monday, August 14, at 8 p.m. ET.

