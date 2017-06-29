Why couldn’t it have been with Us? Long before Milo Ventimiglia was locking lips with Mandy Moore on This Is Us, he shared an adorable first kiss back in high school with one very lucky lady.

The Gilmore Girls alum, 39, reflected on the special moment during an interview with W Magazine, which published on Wednesday, June 28. “I was a freshman in high school. I remember something just turned in me. It might have been a friend of mine who was older than me who liked this girl, but he was kind of picking on her,” explained the Heroes alum. “He’s like, ‘Well, you should just kiss Milo.’ And I was literally, ‘Huh?’”

The This Is Us star, who is now dating Kelly Egarian, noted that the smooch happened at his friend’s house with a “beautiful girl” named Michelle. “I remember she walked up and grabbed me, and pulled me in and kissed me. And I couldn’t leave the couch after that,” he gushed.

A true romantic, Ventimiglia recalled, “I was shocked and terrified and in love and feeling something I’d never really felt before. And it was amazing and I wanted it again.” But that never happened, as Michelle had been dating the actor’s friend, Roger, at the time. “I think that one definitely put me on my a--."

And although he doesn’t look back on it often, the memory will always be close to the California native’s heart. “Oh, man, I remember everything. It was great. Good memory.”

Ventimiglia is currently promoting the second season of his hit show This Is Us, which returns in the fall. The NBC star recently told Us Weekly exclusively that the show is “a ways off” from revealing how his character, Jack, meets his end, and that “people will be crushed when that moment comes.”



As previously reported, Jon Huertas (Miguel) and Alexandra Breckenridge (Sophie) have been promoted to series regulars for the forthcoming season.

This Is Us season 2 premieres on Tuesday, September 26 on NBC at 9 p.m. ET.

