They’re probably the only ones! Milo Ventimiglia’s parents are unimpressed by his Emmy nomination for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series.

“My parents, they were very proud, very excited. God bless my mom and dad for always keeping me in the world of creativity and being supportive. But [for] my dad … That wasn’t the news of the day,” the This Is Us actor, 40, explained during his appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Tuesday, August 8. “On the day of the nomination, it also happened to be National French Fry Day.”

The Gilmore Girls alum then shared a photo of French fries taken from his dad’s Instagram account. “I have missed a few National Celebrations in my day, but I won’t miss this one. Today is National French Fry Day,” the Ventimiglia family patriarch captioned the pic.

The NBC star’s dad’s priorities were very clear. “The best was the day after was National Chili Mac Day, and so my dad took this beautiful photograph of chili mac. And then the following day was National Ice Cream Day and my dad was like, ‘God, these national days are killing me.’”

As it turns out, the Hero actor’s parents are so uninterested in his Emmy nomination because they are “holding out for an Academy Award.” Ventimiglia told Kimmel, 49, that his parents even “declined” his invitation to accompany him to the Emmys!

Ventimiglia also revealed how he found out about his nomination. “I wasn’t nervous so much as I was like, ‘I got a busy day and a busy morning.’ So I got out of my house — they had the announcements at like 8:30 in the morning, and I got out of my house at like 8:25 — and I was on my motorcycle and I threw some headphones on just to cancel out some noise and I was on the freeway, my phone starts ringing,” he recalled. “I was like, ‘Ah, it’s probably my friend Russ saying it didn’t happen, I got kicked in the teeth again.’”

Assuming that he didn’t make the list, Ventimiglia let the call go to voicemail — but Russ kept calling. When he pulled over and answered, Russ gave him the good news. Shortly after, his phone was flooded with 272 text messages, 50 voicemails and 97 emails. “I didn’t know I knew that many people,” he joked to Kimmel.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page!