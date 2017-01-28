Asked how her son, Flynn, 6, has taken to Bloom’s new gal pal, Kerr, 33, told reporters that the relationship was a very solid one. “Yeah, they’re great,” she said of Flynn and Perry, 32. “They get along really well. We are a modern family.”

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for UNICEF

As for her relationship with Bloom, 40, the Victoria’s Secret model said that she and the actor, who called it quits in 2013, get along swimmingly. “Orlando and I, we’re literally like family,” she said. “He like … a brother. It’s very weird, but we really care for each other and have a great relationship, so we’re very lucky.”



Kerr and Bloom have both moved on since ending their six-year marriage. While Bloom and Perry have been dating for a little over a year, Kerr got engaged to Snapchat cofounder and CEO Evan Spiegel last July.



Steve Granitz/WireImage

The Australian supermodel gushed about the engagement on Friday, calling her relationship with Spiegel, 26, “really special.” She told reporters that the best part of engaged life is just “really feeling like you have a partner, like you’re on the same team with someone … I just feel really lucky to, you know, have someone that I communicate so well with and vice versa. Like, we really communicate well and that’s really important and when you find that, it’s really special.”

She and Spiegel first stepped out in June 2015 and purchased a $12 million mansion together last May.



