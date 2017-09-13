Adorable, y'all! Miranda Lambert and her boyfriend, musician Anderson East, are celebrating their two-year anniversary.

"'Oh how I remember well, sunset on September 12th…'" Lambert, 33, captioned an Instagram pic kissing her beau on Tuesday. "#PushingTime🎶 #2yearstoday #bamaboy @andersoneast."

Us Weekly exclusively revealed in December 2015 that Lambert and East, 29, were dating following the country singer's divorce from Blake Shelton. "She couldn’t have picked a better dude to have fun with," a source told Us at the time. "Anderson is the coolest guy."

Shelton, 41, also moved on around that time. One month earlier, Gwen Stefani's rep exclusively confirmed to Us that she and Shelton were an item — and they are still going strong.

As for wedding bells? That may be in the cards for Lambert and East. "He’s crazy about Miranda and she’s so smitten with him as well," an insider told Us last month. "Their friends can definitely see them getting engaged in the near future."

"They love to play music together, drink, have fun and hang out," the source added. "They have so much fun together."

