Miranda Lambert and Anderson East can’t stop singing each other’s praises. When country superstar Lambert, 33, nabbed her record-breaking eighth consecutive Female Vocalist of the Year Award trophy at the Academy of Country Music Awards April 2, her blues musician love, 28, celebrated her win with a sweet Instagram.

Couldn't be more proud of this little lady and the amazing art she brings with her. @mirandalambert A post shared by Anderson East (@andersoneast) on Apr 3, 2017 at 11:30am PDT

“Couldn’t be more proud of this little lady and the amazing art she brings with her,” the Alabama-born singer wrote the following day. (In addition to topping Kelsea Ballerini, Maren Morris, Kacey Musgraves and Carrie Underwood for the coveted Female Vocalist of the Year trophy, Lambert also won Album of the Year for The Weight of These Wings, inspired by the end of her four-year marriage to Blake Shelton.)

My sweet handsome date. Thanks @andersoneast for being so supportive and kind. 👄💗#bamaboy #backtothefarm #texasbama #blueeyes A post shared by Miranda Lambert (@mirandalambert) on Apr 6, 2017 at 4:29pm PDT

To show her appreciation, Lambert penned a sweet ditty of her own. On April 6, she took to social media to share a photo of her kissing East on the red carpet before the Las Vegas show.

Rick Diamond/ACM2016/Getty Images

“My sweet handsome date,” she captioned the snap, thanking East “for being so supportive and kind.”

Not to mention all-around perfect for her. “Everyone loves them together,” a Lambert source previously told Us Weekly of the pair, who've been dating for nearly a year-and-a-half. And Lambert appreciates that she and the “Satisfy Me” singer can roam around near his Nashville home “and nobody bothers them,” says the source. “She could have never done that with Blake. It’s a much calmer, quieter relationship and she’s really happy.”

