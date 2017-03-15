Mischa Barton during press conference at the Bloom Law Firm in Woodland Hills, California on March 15, 2017. Credit: FameFlynet

Mischa Barton held a press conference on Wednesday, March 15, following reports that someone is allegedly trying to sell a sex tape of her to porn companies.

The O.C. alum, 31, was joined by her lawyer, Lisa Bloom, when she addressed a room full of reporters. “I just want to say that I have been put through an incredibly hard and trying time. This is a painful situation and my absolute fear was realized when I learned that someone I thought I loved and trusted was filming my most intimate and private moments without my consent, with hidden cameras,” Barton said, via a TMZ video. “And then I learned something even worse — that someone is trying to sell these videos and make them public.”

The former child star said she decided to come forward not just for herself, but for other women too. “I want to protect them from the pain and humiliation that I have had to go through. No woman should have to go through this, and I am beyond grateful to Lisa Bloom, the Bloom firm and to all my friends that have helped me through this horrific experience,” she continued. “It is a very hard thing to do, but I am glad that I am finally standing up for myself.”

Bloom said that the alleged tape was filmed between 2016 and 2017. When asked if the other person in the video was a celebrity, she declined to answer any questions about the person's identity.

Bloom previously issued a statement about the matter via Twitter on Tuesday. “I am very proud to represent actress Mischa Barton, who is courageously standing up for her rights. It has been reported that naked or sexually explicit images of Ms. Barton are being ‘shopped around.’ Ms. Barton does not consent to any disclosure of any such images. She believes that she was recorded without her consent by someone she was seeing at the time,” Bloom wrote in an official letter. “There’s a name for this disgusting conduct: revenge pornography. Revenge pornography is a form of sexual assault, and it is also a crime and a civil wrong in California. And we will not stand for it. I have a message for anyone who attempts to traffic in these photos or videos of Ms. Barton: we will find you, and we will come after you. We will fully prosecute you under every available criminal and civil law. You proceed at your peril.”

