Oops! Mischa Barton crashed a U-Haul truck into an apartment building in West Hollywood on Saturday, February 11.

The troubled O.C. alum was moving all of her belongings to a new apartment and misjudged the height of the carport, slamming the top of the truck into the concrete support, TMZ reports.



"Oh no, this is really bad," Barton, 31, said in a video posted on the website after the crash. "Oh my god, and everything I own is in this U-Haul … Wait a second, what are we even gonna do about this."

The incident comes two weeks after the former Dancing With the Stars contestant was hospitalized at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center for mental evaluation after police responded to her West Hollywood home on January 26.



Barton's friends and neighbors told police they were concerned about her odd behavior and a TMZ video showed her leaning over her fence and rambling incoherently and screaming.



The actress was released from hospital the following day and claimed that she had been drugged while celebrating her birthday a few days earlier.



"While having drinks, I realized that something was not right as my behavior was becoming erratic and continued to intensify over the next several hours,” she said in a statement to People. "I voluntarily went to get professional help, and I was informed by their staff that I had been given GHB. After an overnight stay, I am home and doing well."



TMZ reported on Sunday that Barton had moved out of her old apartment on Wednesday, February 8, but it appears she was driving the U-Haul around town for days before the crash on Saturday night.

