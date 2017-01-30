Mischa Barton has returned to social media following her scary hospitalization last week.

Donato Sardella/Getty Images

The O.C. alum, 31, posted a photo of a doll via Instagram on Sunday, January 29. The figure appears to be meditating, with crossed legs and wearing a green peace symbol headdress.



As previously reported, Barton was voluntarily hospitalized on Thursday, January 26, for mental evaluation after officers responded to a disturbance call. According to TMZ, her neighbors and a friend became concerned after she began to ramble and act incoherent.

A photo posted by Mischa Barton (@mischamazing) on Jan 29, 2017 at 7:00pm PST

On Monday, TMZ released a video of the incident. Barton was taped shouting in her backyard and falling off her fence onto the cement patio. "Oh, my God, it's over. I feel it. And it's angry!" Barton screams in the disturbing video. "Oh, my mother. I always knew it. You f--king witch! … We're dying. I knew it and I didn't want anybody to know. Oh, my God, it's terrifying."

The former Dancing With the Stars contestant, who was placed on an involuntary psychiatric hold in 2009, was released from Cedars-Sinai hospital in L.A. on Friday. She told People magazine that someone slipped her a date-rape drug while she was celebrating her birthday with friends.

"While having drinks, I realized that something was not right as my behavior was becoming erratic and continued to intensify over the next several hours," she said in a statement. "I voluntarily went to get professional help, and I was informed by their staff that I had been given GHB. After an overnight stay, I am home and doing well. I would like to extend a big thanks of gratitude to the professionals at Cedars-Sinai for their great care and professionalism. This is a lesson to all young women out there, be aware of your surroundings."

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!



