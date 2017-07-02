Mischa Barton appeared in a Los Angeles courtroom on Friday, June 30, to testify against her ex-boyfriend Adam Spaw amid her "revenge porn" case.

The New York Daily News reported that a judge allowed the O.C. alum, 31, to testify even though Spaw was absent due to a family emergency. His attorney appeared instead as Barton plead her case for a permanent restraining order.

During her testimony, Barton claimed that Spaw has been "lurking" around her neighborhood. She also alleged that he made several copies of a "doctored" sex tape that was recorded by a different ex without her consent. "I definitely feel he's been stalking me," she told the judge, according to the Daily News. "I look over my shoulder all the time when I'm walking. He's intimidating. He's 6-foot-4. I would be terrified to see him."



According to the outlet, the judge extended the actress' temporary restraining order and set a follow-up hearing for July 21 to make a permanent ruling.

After appearing in court, Barton told reporters that she was "happy" with the judge's decision. "We're going to continue to fight for justice in this case," she said. "People should always have the right to protect themselves and especially women against people who stalk you, make you nervous, try to do things against you, try to release images without your consent. I consider this a victory today as well."

