Let her explain. Miss USA Kara McCullough clarified her controversial comments about health care and feminism during a Tuesday, May 16, on Good Morning America. See what she had to say in the video above.

As viewers saw on Sunday night’s pageant, the Washington, D.C., resident, 25 — who works as a chemist at the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission — was asked whether she believes affordable health care in the United States is a right or privilege. She shocked many when she said she believes it’s a privilege. "As a government employee, I'm granted health care and I see firsthand that for one to have health care, you need to have jobs," she said.

She backtracked on her remarks while speaking with GMA. "I am privileged to have health care and I do believe that it should be a right. I hope and pray moving forward that health care is a right for all worldwide,” she said on Tuesday. "I just want people to see where I was coming from. Having a job, I have to look at health care like it is a privilege."

McCullough also raised eyebrows on Sunday when she was asked if she identifies as a feminist. “I’m not this die-hard ‘I don’t really care about men’ type of woman,” she said, adding that "women — we are just as equal as men when it comes to opportunity in the workplace."

As for her stance on feminism, McCullough insisted to GMA that she is an advocate for women’s rights. "I believe that if a person does a good job, they should be, you know, credited for that in a sense...[but] I don’t want anyone to look at it as if I’m not all about women’s rights, because I am,” she said on Tuesday. “We deserve a lot when it comes to opportunity in the workplace as well as just like leadership positions. I’ve seen and witnessed firsthand the impact that women have."

