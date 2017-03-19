Modern Family star Rico Rodriguez’s father, Roy Rodriguez, died on Sunday, March 12.

Kelsey McNeal/Getty Images

The 18-year-old actor, who plays Manny Delgado on the ABC sitcom, paid tribute to his late dad in a heartbreaking post on Sunday, March 19. He shared a photo of himself and Roy drinking milkshakes together. “This has been the toughest week of my life. My Dad was the most kind-hearted, loving, hard working, determined, and funny man I have ever known. He was like a super hero, he had the ability to get the best out of you day in and day out,” he captioned the photo. “I'm gonna miss your hugs. I'm gonna miss your advice. I'm gonna miss your smile, and I'm gonna miss your laugh. I know you're looking down at us right now giving us the green light to move forward. I miss you Daddy. I'll love you forever - Your youngest.”

According to local news station KBTX, Roy owned a tire shop, Rodriguez Tire Service, in Brazos County, Texas, and he was co-founder and president of La Compania Car Club in Bryan, Texas. He is survived by his wife, Diane, and his kids, Rico, Raini, Roy Jr. and Ray.

Raini, 23, who has starred in several Disney films and movies, also honored her dad in an Instagram post on March 19. “You have officially been gone one week daddy and while it has been really difficult, we are all still standing tall and I know it’s because you are sending us strength and guidance all the way from heaven,” she wrote. “My daddy was the greatest man in my life. His work ethic and sense of humor were two of his greatest characteristics, both of which he shared with me. He has taught me so many life lessons and inspired me constantly to follow my dreams.”

