Big day! Little People, Big World’s Molly Roloff married Joel Silvius on Saturday, August 5, in an intimate wedding at Roloff Farms in Oregon, and their nuptials were nothing short of perfect.
The bride wore a lace off-the-shoulder dress highlighted by a delicate necklace and her hair was pulled back into a bun, hidden by a mid-length veil. She carried a bouquet of pink and white flowers with sprigs of lavender, which mom Amy Roloff picked herself.
The groom looked handsome in a gray suit with a blue bowtie. The bridesmaids, including Molly’s sisters-in-law Tori and Audrey Roloff, wore pink gowns while the groomsmen wore white dress shirts with dark suspenders.
Well ... we gave away our Amazing Molly jo ...the most gorgeous bride ever! To her New husband Joel today. Molly is the apple of her mother and MY eyes ...Amy and I are gushing with pride of her character, faith, heart for God, wisdom and judgment... especially her choice in picking her life mate. molly lives her life straight ahead (we daddy daughtered danced that song from Amy Grant tonight). Her guest strolled through a stunning wildflower patch that had been rolled down a path in the minutes before the ceremony so the guest could make the walk as if they were floating on a rainbow of Colors As they walked to the ceremony area... set deep in a grove under several 100 yr old oak trees that molly played on as a little girl. The guest sat on custom made rustic bences specifically designed and build on roloff farm to match the intimate setting... molly and I were able to spend 20 minutes of quality time visiting and sharing our love as father and daughter As we pulled up to the ceremony in one of our special roloff farm all terrain rigs. I then escorted my dear molly down a rustic wood chip path to hand her off to Joel. Waiting patiently to take her hand in marriage. After several biblical scriptures were read they exchanged private vows and commitments to each other. They kissed and we all erupted in celebration and joy. It was an amazing wedding day that went off without a single hitch. It was a magical ferry-tail wedding for 2 incredible people that we all love very much.
The outdoor ceremony was held in a spot deep in the woods on the farm and had gorgeous views and loving touches throughout. Guests watched the couple exchange vows while sitting on wooden benches that Matt Roloff had built for his only daughter’s big day, and the bridal entrance arch was a wooden arbor that he refurbished.
The doting dad shared a photo with his daughter on Facebook, describing her as “the most gorgeous bride ever” and wrote that the wedding “went off without a single hitch.”
Matt revealed that guests walked through a patch of wildflowers before the ceremony, which was held "deep in a grove under several 100-year-old oak trees that Molly played on as a little girl … it was a magical [fairy-tale] wedding for 2 incredible people that we all love very much."
The bride and groom danced to "You Are the Best Thing" by Ray LaMontagne and she danced with her father to “Straight Ahead” by Amy Grant.
”We feel blessed to have been able to celebrate our marriage surrounded by so many people we love," the newlyweds said in a statement.
Roloff and Silvius got engaged in 2016.
