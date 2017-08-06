Big day! Little People, Big World’s Molly Roloff married Joel Silvius on Saturday, August 5, in an intimate wedding at Roloff Farms in Oregon, and their nuptials were nothing short of perfect.

The bride wore a lace off-the-shoulder dress highlighted by a delicate necklace and her hair was pulled back into a bun, hidden by a mid-length veil. She carried a bouquet of pink and white flowers with sprigs of lavender, which mom Amy Roloff picked herself.

The groom looked handsome in a gray suit with a blue bowtie. The bridesmaids, including Molly’s sisters-in-law Tori and Audrey Roloff, wore pink gowns while the groomsmen wore white dress shirts with dark suspenders.

The outdoor ceremony was held in a spot deep in the woods on the farm and had gorgeous views and loving touches throughout. Guests watched the couple exchange vows while sitting on wooden benches that Matt Roloff had built for his only daughter’s big day, and the bridal entrance arch was a wooden arbor that he refurbished.

The doting dad shared a photo with his daughter on Facebook, describing her as “the most gorgeous bride ever” and wrote that the wedding “went off without a single hitch.”

Matt revealed that guests walked through a patch of wildflowers before the ceremony, which was held “deep in a grove under several 100-year-old oak trees that Molly played on as a little girl … it was a magical [fairy-tale] wedding for 2 incredible people that we all love very much.” several 100-year-old oak trees that Molly played on as a little girl … it was a magical [fairy-tale] wedding for 2 incredible people that we all love very much.”

The bride and groom danced to "You Are the Best Thing" by Ray LaMontagne and she danced with her father to “Straight Ahead” by Amy Grant.

”We feel blessed to have been able to celebrate our marriage surrounded by so many people we love," the newlyweds said in a statement.

Roloff and Silvius got engaged in 2016.

