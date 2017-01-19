Don’t mess with mama. Christy Bernardo, the mother of 7-year-old Taylor Swift impersonator Xia Vigor, defended her daughter after Piers Morgan called the little girl’s viral performance on the Philippines television show Your Face Sounds Familiar Kids “creepy.” See what she had to say in the video above!



Christy fired back at Morgan’s comments during a Thursday, January 19, appearance on the U.K.’s This Morning. In response to the TV personality’s criticism that Xia’s performance promoted the “sexualizing” of minors, she said, “He should know his facts. … I thought he’d be more intelligent than that.”



"As a mother I would not put my child in a position where she would be sexualized. … [The program] is for children,” Christy continued, adding that she found Morgan’s comments to be “very judgmental.”

As previously reported, Xia became a viral sensation after she performed on the Filipino talent show. Wearing a full face of makeup and several T. Swift-inspired ensembles, the English-born elementary student gave a spirited rendition of Swift’s 2008 smash “You Belong With Me,” which amazed both the judges and the audience.



During her chat on This Morning, Christy explained that she was “shocked by [Morgan’s] comments” because she is “a very religious mother. She also reiterated that the prize money that Xia won “[was] for charity.”



After Christy defended Xia, her talented kid joined her for the rest of the interview and explained why she wants to pursue a music career. "When I'm grown up I really want to be a pop star,” she said. “I'm happy if I'm making people happy."



Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Watch Christy defend Xia in the video above.



Can't get enough of Us? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter packed with the latest celeb news, hot pics and more!



