Monica Lewinsky is coming to Barron Trump's defense over cyberbullying. Lewinsky, who had an infamous affair with former President Bill Clinton when she was a White House intern, spoke out about President Donald Trump's 10-year-old son via Twitter on Monday, January 23.

Jared Siskin/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

"all children need to be protected from bullying + mockery. (incl #barrontrump)," Lewinsky, 43, tweeted. "let's be better than this." The TV personality also reposted a Bustle article about the cruel remarks that Barron received during his father's presidential inauguration on Friday, January 20.



all children need to be protected from bullying + mockery. (incl #barrontrump). let's be better than this. https://t.co/CH3IfdpQpu — Monica Lewinsky (@MonicaLewinsky) January 23, 2017

Lewinsky herself has been mercilessly bullied in the public eye. In March 2015, Lewinsky said during a TED Talk that she lost her reputation and dignity because of the scandal. "Not a day goes by that I am not reminded of my mistake, and I regret that mistake deeply," she said at the time.

Alex Wong/Getty Images

The former Celebrity Apprentice host, 70, meanwhile, alluded to Lewinsky's cheating scandal while campaigning against Democratic opponent Hillary Clinton during the election.

As previously reported, Modern Family star Julie Bowen was criticized for joking about Donald and Melania Trump's son via Twitter last week. "I think Barron is on his Gameboy. Can't say I blame him," she captioned one photo of the boy looking down during the swearing-in ceremony. Bowen, 46, went on to joke about a photo that showed Barron looking upset. "Barron, a voting majority shares your horror," she wrote.

Saturday Night Live writer Katie Rich even got suspended indefinitely for ridiculing Barron. Last Friday, she tweeted that "Barron will be this country's first homeschool shooter."

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!



