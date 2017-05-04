'Morning Joe' Hosts Joe Scarborough, Mika Brzezinski Are Engaged

Surprise! Morning Joe hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski are engaged, an MSNBC spokesperson confirmed on Thursday, May 4.

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

According to Page Six, Scarborough popped the question this past weekend during a trip to the south of France and Monaco. He got down on bended knee at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Antibes.

Scarborough, 54, and Brzezinski, 50, have never publicly confirmed that they are an item. Last month, Scarborough played coy about their relationship during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

"We have a crackling on-air chemistry, and a crackling off-air chemistry, too," he said.

The future spouses have worked together on Morning Joe for nearly a decade. Scarborough kicked off the show in 2007 and Brzezinski joined the program a year later.

This will be the third marriage for Scarborough and the second for Brzezinski. The pair both have children from previous relationships.



