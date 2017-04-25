Most Shocking Live TV Moments of All Time

Going off script! Us Weekly Video rounded up some of the most shocking and unforgettable moments that have gone down on live television throughout the years. Watch the video above to relive them!

Janet Jackson’s Nipplegate wardrobe malfunction at the 2004 Super Bowl tops the list as one of the most controversial small screen incidents ever. During the halftime show, Justin Timberlake accidentally ripped Jackson’s top, causing a nip slip that was seen around the world.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Of course, Kanye West has caused some of the craziest moments in broadcast history. In September 2009, Taylor Swift won the award for Best Female Video at the MTV VMAs for “You Belong With Me,” but before she could finish her acceptance speech, the rapper, now 39, jumped onstage and grabbed the mic. He uttered the now-infamous lines,” Yo, Taylor, I’m really happy for you and Imma let you finish, but Beyoncé had one of the best videos of all time. One of the best videos of all time!”

However, the Yeezy fashion designer was going rogue long before his Swift interruption. In 2005, the “All Day” rapper was participating in A Concert for Hurricane Relief to benefit Hurricane Katrina victims. During the live event, West was presenting with Mike Myers when he decided to deviate from the prepared remarks. “George Bush doesn’t care about black people,” West declared, before the network cut off his mic.

Check out the video above to see the 2017 Oscars Best Picture mix-up and more completely shocking TV moments!

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!