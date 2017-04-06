It’s that time of year again! On Sunday, May 7, some of the past year’s biggest movies and TV shows will go head to head at the MTV Movie & TV Awards, held at Los Angeles’ Shrine Auditorium.
Box office hits including Get Out, Beauty and the Beast and La La Land are all up for top honors, as are TV shows such as Game of Thrones, Stranger Things and This Is Us. (TV shows are a new addition to the awards show, which previously only honored movies.) The show has several untraditional categories, including “Best Tearjerker” and “Best Fight Against the System,” which are sure to make for interesting awards show fodder.
The show will be hosted by Workaholics star Adam Devine, and fans can vote for their favorites online at MTV.com starting now.
Check out the full list of nominees below!
Movie of the Year:
Beauty and the Beast
Get Out
Logan
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
The Edge of Seventeen
Best Actor in a Movie:
Daniel Kaluuya – Get Out
Emma Watson – Beauty and the Beast
Hailee Steinfeld – The Edge of Seventeen
Hugh Jackman – Logan
James McAvoy – Split
Taraji P. Henson – Hidden Figures
Show of the Year:
Atlanta
Game of Thrones
Insecure
Pretty Little Liars
Stranger Things
This Is Us
Best Actor in a Show:
Donald Glover – Atlanta
Emilia Clarke – Game of Thrones
Gina Rodriguez – Jane the Virgin
Jeffrey Dean Morgan – The Walking Dead
Mandy Moore – This Is Us
Millie Bobby Brown – Stranger Things
Best Kiss:
Ashton Sanders & Jharrel Jerome – Moonlight
Emma Stone & Ryan Gosling – La La Land
Emma Watson & Dan Stevens – Beauty and the Beast
Taraji P. Henson & Terrence Howard – Empire
Zac Efron & Anna Kendrick – Mike & Dave Need Wedding Dates
Best Villain:
Allison Williams – Get Out
Demogorgon – Stranger Things
Jared Leto – Suicide Squad
Jeffrey Dean Morgan – The Walking Dead
Wes Bentley – American Horror Story
Best Host:
Ellen DeGeneres – The Ellen DeGeneres Show
John Oliver – Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
RuPaul – RuPaul's Drag Race
Samantha Bee – Full Frontal with Samantha Bee
Trevor Noah – The Daily Show
Best Documentary:
13th
I Am Not Your Negro
O.J.: Made in America
This Is Everything: Gigi Gorgeous
TIME: The Kalief Browder Story
Best Reality Competition:
America's Got Talent
MasterChef Junior
RuPaul’s Drag Race
The Bachelor
The Voice
Best Comedic Performance:
Adam Devine – Workaholics
Ilana Glazer & Abbi Jacobson – Broad City
Lil Rel Howery – Get Out
Seth MacFarlane – Family Guy
Seth Rogen – Sausage Party
Will Arnett – The LEGO Batman Movie
Best Hero:
Felicity Jones – Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
Grant Gustin – The Flash
Mike Colter – Luke Cage
Millie Bobby Brown – Stranger Things
Stephen Amell – Arrow
Taraji P. Henson – Hidden Figures
Best Tearjerker:
Game of Thrones – Hodor's (Kristian Nairn) Death
Grey's Anatomy – Meredith tells her children about Derek’s death (Ellen Pompeo)
Me Before You – Will (Sam Claflin) tells Louisa (Emilia Clarke) he can't stay with her
Moonlight – Paula (Naomie Harris) tells Chiron (Trevante Rhodes) that she loves him
This Is Us – Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) and Randall (Lonnie Chavis) at karate
Next Generation:
Chrissy Metz
Daniel Kaluuya
Issa Rae
Riz Ahmed
Yara Shahidi
Best Duo:
Adam Levine & Blake Shelton – The Voice
Daniel Kaluuya & Lil Rel Howery – Get Out
Brian Tyree Henry & Lakeith Stanfield – Atlanta
Hugh Jackman & Dafne Keen – Logan
Josh Gad & Luke Evans – Beauty and the Beast
Martha Stewart & Snoop Dogg – Martha & Snoop's Potluck Dinner Party
Best American Story:
Black-ish
Fresh Off the Boat
Jane the Virgin
Moonlight
Transparent
Best Fight Against the System:
Get Out
Hidden Figures
Loving
Luke Cage
Mr. Robot
Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!
Add a Comment