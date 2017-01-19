Frank Sinatra’s daughter Nancy Sinatra responded to reports that Donald Trump’s first dance as president with his wife, Melania Trump, will be to her father’s 1969 classic “My Way.”

According to an unconfirmed report by the Washington Examiner on Wednesday, January 18, jazz singer Erin Boehme and two other artists will perform the song at the Liberty Ball, one of three inaugural balls Trump will be attending on the evening of Friday, January 20. However, Tim Rushlow told USA Today that he and his band will be providing the music for the President-elect’s first dance.

Isaac Brekken/Getty Images

When someone on Twitter asked Nancy, 76, if the Sinatra family is OK with the businessman-turned-politician using her father's song, she tweeted back, “Just remember the first line of the song.”



The opening verse of the song goes, “And now, the end is near.” The track is about a life of ups and downs, but the narrator looks back on his memories fondly because he did everything his own way.

The “These Boots Are Made for Walkin’” crooner later clarified that she doesn’t have any ill will toward Trump. “Actually I’m wishing him the best. A good president helps the entire world. I don’t believe anyone tries to be a bad president,” she tweeted.



Paul Anka, who wrote “My Way,” was originally supposed to perform the song at the inaugural ball, but he had to back out due to a scheduling conflict. “The president-elect is an old friend of mine for 50 years,” Anka told TMZ. “‘My Way’ was his favorite song, but the backstory of it is I’ve been in a custody battle for two years for my son, Ethan, and we have a new schedule now and I’m unable to do it. … If I’d done it, I'd hope that there would’ve been some understanding for my motivation for it and judge me accordingly.”

