Racing to the altar! NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. married his girlfriend, Amy Reimann, on New Year's Eve.

The athlete, 42, announced the news on Sunday, January 1. "Happily married!!! What an amazing experience," he captioned a photo of the newlyweds on Twitter. "Looking forward to the rest of our lives @Amy_Reimann. #honeymooners."

The couple joked about the morning after in subsequent tweets. "I sure wish my husband would wake up! @DaleJr," the bride joked.

Three hours later, Earnhardt Jr. replied: "I'll have y'all know that I did wake up eventually. Came downstairs to find my wife asleep on our couch. #NewYearsDayNap."



Earnhardt Jr. revealed in June that he and Reimann were engaged. "Looking forward to the rest of my life with this amazing girl," he tweeted at the time. Reimann also posted a photo of the pair — and her new engagement ring — via Twitter. "I'm completely overwhelmed with love & joy. Happiest girl in the world! I love you so much @DaleJr," she wrote.

So what's next? Back in May, Earnhardt Jr. told The Charlotte Observer that he "absolutely" wants children. "It’s frightening to imagine," he said. "But having a child and raising a child would probably [be] the coolest accomplishment and proudest thing you could do. I’ve never done it, but just knowing my nieces and nephews and what my friends say? It has to be a blast."

