These two won't be breaking bread anytime soon. NASCAR's Kyle Busch and Joey Logano got into a crazy brawl following the Kobalt 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, March 12. Watch the video above.

The fist fight went down after Logano's No. 22 Team Penske Ford hit Busch's No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota on the track. Logano finished fourth while Busch crossed the finish line in 22nd place. He approached Logano afterward and threw the first punch.

Chris Graythen/Getty Images

The scary altercation was all caught on tape. Crew members got involved and eventually pulled the men off of each other.

"I got dumped. [He] flat-out just drove straight into the corner and wrecked us," Busch, 31, with a bloody face, said after the fight, via Nascar.com. " That's how Joey races, so he's gonna get it."

For his part, Logano, 26, says that what happened on the track wasn't "intentional" by any means. "We were just racing hard there at the end. I was underneath him on the backstretch and he tried to crash me into the corner getting underneath Brad [Keselowski] there and at that point I was just trying get through the corner," he told Fox Sports. "I understand his frustration, he crashed."

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Logano shook off the incident and walked away. "He wasn’t in a talking mood. He was in a fighting mood, I guess. I don't know. Typically, you can handle this stuff like men and talk about it. You don't have to fight, but whatever," he told reporters. "I've never had an issue with Kyle. Kyle and I have always raced really well together. We've never had an issue, but I guess that's over."

