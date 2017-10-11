Jamie McCarthy/WireImage

Her very own pocket full of sunshine! Natasha Bedingfield is pregnant and expecting her first child with husband Matthew Robinson.

“Matt and I are thrilled to share with you all that we are bringing a new little life into the world!” the “Love Like This” singer, 35, captioned an Instagram photo on Wednesday, October 11, of Robinson’s arms wrapped around her baby bump. “We can’t wait to embark on this amazing journey together. A huge thanks to my friend @itstroyjensen for capturing this wonderful moment in time for us.”

The “Unwritten” crooner shared the same photo on Twitter on Wednesday. “We are thrilled to announce that Matt and I are preggers! #Surprise!” she said of the heartwarming snapshot alongside three red balloon emojis.

The Grammy nominee gushed about her relationship with the director during an exclusive interview with Us Weekly in November 2011. “The fun thing about marriage is that you can give gifts that keep on giving to each other because you’ve got time,” she said at the time. “Sometimes, something might not look like a gift at first and then a year later it’s like, ‘Oh!’ For example, on Valentine’s Day, my husband went and took sailing lessons and I was like, ‘OK, that’s nice.’ And the following year he took me sailing. So it took a year to become the gift that it was. He’s the captain. Well, you call him the skipper and I’m the first mate.”

The “Strip Me” songstress and the film writer got engaged in September 2008 and tied the knot in March 2009 at the Church Estates Vineyards in Malibu. “Our wedding day was everything we’d hope it would be,” Bedingfield said in a statement at the time of her nuptials. “It was simple, beautiful and natural. Free from trappings or formalities, it was more about expressing our love for one another in front of those we hold dearest to us than anything else.”

