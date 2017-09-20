Still going strong. Nathalie Kelley gushed to Us Weekly about her hunky boyfriend, Zach Roerig, and confirmed that they’re still very much together after meeting on set of The Vampire Diaries in 2016.



While they never seemed to share the screen during the CW show’ eight-season run, the Peruvian beauty, 32, thinks that was probably for the best. “We never really had any scenes together. It was actually good. Sometimes I think that crossover gets very intense,” she told Us at PaleyFest on September 9 in Beverly Hills, California, while promoting her new CW series, Dynasty.



Thankfully not blood related ❤️ @natkelley A post shared by Zach Roerig (@zach_roerig) on Dec 2, 2016 at 7:16pm PST

Though, the Body of Proof actress said they do in fact run lines together and that he’s “always helpful and supportive” when it comes to her career.

Despite their romance being exclusive, don’t expect wedding bells anytime soon. “You know we’re just trying to be present with each other at this moment. But that’s also like a bigger question about if I even believe in that,” Kelley told Us. “I don’t think my life is supposed to follow that kind of trajectory. But that’s a whole other conversation.”

❤️ A post shared by nathalie kelley🌙 (@natkelley) on Nov 17, 2016 at 5:43pm PST

She added, “I mean like there are so many ways to love and support somebody. I think we only as a society think there is this one way. I’m exploring how many other ways I can be in his life loving and supporting him.”

One of the ways may be helping to care for the Friday Night Lights actor’s six-year-old daughter, of whom he has legal custody following a reported custody case against ex-girlfriend Alanna Turner in late 2013.

Since the show ended I've been reaching new heights 😉 onward and upward A post shared by Zach Roerig (@zach_roerig) on Mar 13, 2017 at 10:43am PDT

The Ohio native, 32, shared a sweet shot with both his daughter and Kelley on March 13 after the supernatural series wrapped filming in Atlanta, writing, “Since the show ended I've been reaching new heights 😉 onward and upward.”

The cute couple first confirmed their relationship in November 2016 when they each shared cuddly photos together on their respective Instagram accounts, complete with heart emojis.

