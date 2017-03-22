Oh, baby! Power actress Naturi Naughton and longtime boyfriend Ben are expecting their first child, her rep confirmed to Us Weekly on Wednesday, March 22. Naughton, who is due in July, discovered she was pregnant in the midst of shooting season 4 of her Brooklyn-based Starz original series.

The former musical girl group member told People that she’s elated to be expecting. “I feel like being pregnant and entering this new stage has made me stronger and more excited about life in general. Everything seems so much more purposeful,” she said.

Her fellow cast members are just as excited as she is. Of her onscreen husband, Omari Hardwick, Naughton said: “We have kids on the show and he’s like, ‘Now you get to be experiencing motherhood in real life!’”

Naughton, 32, also tweeted about her pregnancy on Wednesday, writing to her 103K followers that she is “so blessed” and “so excited to share” the news.

Fortunately, the actress has put a lot of thought into raising children in the past. In 2015 she penned an honest and observant essay for Essence, thanking the "village" that raised her. She looked back at her own upbringing and appreciated the quality family time she spent with her parents growing up and the discipline they instilled in her.

Naughton closed the thoughtful essay with advice for the reader. She wrote, “Recognize that by uplifting your family, you are simultaneously uplifting your hood and laying down the groundwork for the next generation. I know it can be a harrowing task and a hefty responsibility, but please, let’s do our best!”

