David Spade and Naya Rivera dine at Catch restaurant in West Hollywood on January 9, 2017. Credit: Photographer Group / Splash News / wowcelebritytv/Bauergriffin.com

New couple alert! Naya Rivera and David Spade are dating, a source confirms to Us Weekly.

"They started seeing each other a couple weeks ago," the insider tells Us. "It's casual. They're having fun."

The Glee alum, 30, and the comedian, 52, went public with their relationship on Friday, March 31, when they were photographed packing on the PDA in the pool at the Halekulani hotel on Waikiki beach in Hawaii. As seen in photos obtained by Entertainment Tonight, the pair were spotted hugging and laughing as they enjoyed a relaxing afternoon with pals Adam Sandler, Rob Schneider and their families.

"The pair went for a short swim, hugged and had lots of body contact in the pool," an eyewitness told ET. "They kept to one side of the pool where there was the most covering from prying eyes. Outside of the pool, they sat on lounge chairs and talked animatedly. They spent about an hour poolside together. ... They were very happy. They looked pretty comfortable together."



Spade, Sandler and Schneider are in Hawaii for their Here Comes the Funny Tour, which hit the Maui Arts and Cultural Center on Friday night.

Rivera and Spade were previously spotted together in January, when they stepped out for a dinner date at the celeb-beloved Catch restaurant in West Hollywood. They also worked together at the end of last year on the film Mad Families, which he cowrote with Fred Wolf and she starred in alongside Charlie Sheen and Leah Remini.

The Sorry Not Sorry author was previously married to Ryan Dorsey for two years. She filed for divorce in November 2016. "After much consideration, we have made the decision to end our marriage," the former couple, who share 18-month-old son Josey, said in a joint statement to Us at the time. "Our priority is and always will be our beautiful son that we share together. We will continue to be great co-parenting partners for him. We ask for respect and privacy for our family during this difficult time."

Spade, meanwhile, shares an 8-year-old daughter, Harper, with his ex-girlfriend, Playboy model Jillian Grace.



Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!