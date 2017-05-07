Going strong! Naya Rivera and David Spade were spotted enjoying a romantic dinner date at Catch L.A. in West Hollywood on Friday, May 5.

The Glee alum, 30, looked stunning in a silver, tiered Marchesa gown and wore her brunette locks slicked back, the same look she rocked earlier in the evening at the Race to Erase MS Gala in Beverly Hills. The comedian, 52, donned a blue suit, a white button-down shirt and a striped blue tie.

MHD/Pacific Coast News

Us Weekly confirmed Rivera and Spade's romance in early April. "They started seeing each other a couple weeks ago," a source told Us. "It's casual. They're having fun."

Newscom/MEGA

The couple sparked dating rumors on March 30 when they were photographed packing on the PDA in the pool at the Halekulani hotel on Waikiki beach in Hawaii. "The pair went for a short swim, hugged and had lots of body contact in the pool," an eyewitness told Entertainment Tonight at the time. "They were very happy. They looked pretty comfortable together."

Rivera was previously married to Ryan Dorsey from 2014 to 2016. They share 19-month-old son Josey. Spade shares an 8-year-old daughter, Harper, with his ex-girlfriend Jillian Grace.

