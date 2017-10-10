Out and about! Naya Rivera and Ryan Dorsey were spotted out together for the first time since they called off their divorce. The two ran errands in Los Angeles on Monday, October 9, looking relaxed in sneakers and hats while loading groceries into their car. Dorsey’s wedding band was also visible.

The 30-year-old Glee alum, who filed to dismiss her divorce in September, told Us Weekly on October 7 that she was "doing great."

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

The Sorry Not Sorry: Dreams, Mistakes, and Growing Up author also opened about some of her low-key, everyday hobbies: "I really like being at home with my family and taking care of my kid," Rivera told Us. “Cooking and decorating. I'm like a weird little Martha Stewart homebody."

She gushed about her 2-year-old son, Josey, whom she shares with the Ray Donovan actor. “He's an awesome, awesome kid," she said. "He's very sweet and very, very musical, which I love. He sings and dances. Loves to dance. We have dance parties like every day."

As previously confirmed by Us Weekly, the actress filed to dismiss her divorce from the Pitch star, 34, in late September. The divorce, which was initially filed by Rivera in November of 2016, came after two years of marriage. Rivera had requested primary physical custody of their son. During their 10-month split, the actress, 30, briefly dated David Spade.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page!