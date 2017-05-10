All play, no work for now! Orange Is the New Black newlyweds Samira Wiley and Lauren Morelli held hands as they headed to a dinner date on Sunday, May 7.



The couple smiled on their way into West Hollywood Italian eatery Madeo. Morelli, who’s a writer on the hit Netflix show, led the way for Wiley, who played Poussey Washington on the prison drama. The 30-year-old actress looked chic in a green one-shoulder dress with metallic stilettos, and the screenwriter, 34, kept it classic in a white blouse, black trousers and black heels.



Last month, the duo wed in a romantic Palm Springs, California, ceremony that was featured in Martha Stewart Weddings. The nuptials were confetti-themed in a nod to their mutual love for Funfetti cake. They walked down the aisle to Montell Jordan’s “This Is How We Do It” in custom white Christian Siriano ensembles. The Handmaid’s Tale actress stunned in an off-the-shoulder gown with a sweetheart neckline, while the producer opted for jumpsuit with lace details and a flowing cape.



They celebrated their wedding with a trip to Disneyland before heading on a honeymoon in Italy. The newlyweds shared photos on Instagram of their travels to Rome and Florence.

