The happiest place on earth! Orange Is the New Black newlyweds Samira Wiley and Lauren Morelli celebrated their recent wedding with a trip to Disneyland before heading on their honeymoon.



The actress, 29, shared an Instagram selfie with the Netflix series writer, 34, in front of Sleeping Beauty's castle at the Anaheim, California, theme park. “Thank you @disneyland for helping us continue to have the best week ever,” she captioned the Thursday, March 30, pic.



Wiley also posted a pic of her custom Mickey Mouse hat with "Mrs. Morelli" monogrammed on the back. Meanwhile, the screenwriter Instagrammed a pic of the duo enjoying the park with four of their friends. Wiley rocked a gray T-shirt, distressed denim shorts and wedge sneakers, while Morelli wore a black top and colorful printed shorts.



Next up, the spouses jetted off for some alone time on their honeymoon. Wiley posted a photo Sunday, April 2, of the pair on a plane to an undisclosed destination. Morelli’s photo showed them toasting to their vacation in flight.



Wiley and Morelli, who got engaged in October 2016, tied the knot in Palm Springs, California, on Saturday, March 25. Both wore custom Christian Siriano looks, with the actress in an off-the-shoulder white gown and the producer in a white pantsuit with a long cape. The romantic, nontraditional ceremony was confetti-themed, and they walked down the aisle to Montell Jordan’s “This Is How We Do It."

