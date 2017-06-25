Niall Horan/Instagram

Midnight memories! Niall Horan and Liam Payne reunited at a concert in Indianapolis, Indiana, on Friday, June 23, and they made sure to document the rare moment on their Instagram Stories.

The former One Direction bandmates ran into each other at the star-studded ZPL Birthday Bash concert, where they both performed their new solo material. "Look who I found," Payne, 23, said in a video while posing back-to-back with Horan, 23. "What's up?"

The Ireland native then joked that he and his pal "Payno" were "at the horse show" before panning his camera over to a horse track backstage at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum.

Us Weekly exclusively revealed in January 2016 that One Direction had split, just five months after the boy band announced that they planned to take an extended hiatus. Since then, Horan, Payne, Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson and original member Zayn Malik (who exited the group in March 2015) have all pursued solo careers.



Horan's debut solo album, which will include his singles "This Town" and "Slow Hands," is scheduled to drop later this year. Payne, meanwhile, recently released his debut single, "Strip That Down."



Between promotional appearances, the boys have continued to support one another. After Styles' stepfather, Robin Twist, lost his battle with cancer last week, Payne and Tomlinson, 25, expressed their condolences on social media. "Sending all my love to the whole family," Tomlinson, whose mother, Johannah Deakin, died of cancer last December, wrote on Twitter.

