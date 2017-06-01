Nick and Joe Jonas' dad, Kevin Jonas Sr., is battling colon cancer. The dad of four revealed in a new interview that he was diagnosed in March and his sons — Kevin, 29, Joe, 27, Nick 24 and their younger brother Frankie, 16 — were "shaken" by the news.

"Frankie came home from school, Nick came from L.A., Joe flew directly from Japan. They canceled their schedules, moved important things," he told NBC Charlotte.

Jonas, 52, received treatment at the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in NYC, but still needs to undergo chemotherapy. He told the outlet that his prognosis is "looking good."

Jonas said that he felt a "responsibility" to open up about his condition to help raise awareness to others.

"They stayed with us, last meal before surgery. They walked me into Sloan Kettering, which created a little bit of a stir," he said of his supportive children. "We watched them grow up and I think it’s like all parents — you see your kids grow up and if they become good people you’re proud."

Kevin Sr., and his wife, Denise, raised their famous family in Wyckoff, New Jersey, before moving back to Texas.

