Kevin Hart and Nick Cannon backstage at The Ebony Repertory Theatre in 2016. Credit: Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Nick Cannon is almost ready to go home. The America's Got Talent host, 36, took to Instagram Wednesday, December 28, to give fans an update on his health nearly a week after he was hospitalized for lupus complications.

"I'm still in the hospital, but I'm about to get out of here for real, and I'm letting you know we about to take it to a whole new level," Cannon told his 1.8 million followers in a video from his bed at Los Angeles' Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. "I've just been sitting here reflecting and I can't sit here dormant no more. I'm gonna take it to a whole new level, different stratosphere, different mesosphere."

"I'm sitting here just getting stronger," he continued. "Just like an Iron Man strong, Incredible Hulk-type strong. And Buddha said it best: 'Every morning that you wake up, you are born again, and it matters what you do today the most.' ... I want you to go on this journey with me 'cause I appreciate all the love. I didn't know y'all loved me like that. ... We all are stronger 'cause we made it through 2016 and we're gonna keep going."



The comedian captioned the Instagram video: "Thank you for all the love, care and prayers. Lets Go!! We are all Ncredible!!! 'You Only Got a Moment... So live it like You Own it!'"

Cannon revealed last week that he would be spending Christmas in the hospital to undergo treatment for lupus, which he was diagnosed with in 2012. "All good though, Doctors say I will be back to normal before the New Year," he wrote on Instagram Thursday, December 22.

Courtesy Kevin Hart

During his stay at Cedars-Sinai, the rapper's longtime friend Kevin Hart paid him a visit with fellow comedian Dick Gregory. "So happy to see my brother @nickcannon getting back to himself. Nothing but love for you man," Hart, 37, wrote on Instagram Monday, December 26.



