King of the throwbacks! Nick Cannon joked about stalking Beyoncé and Destiny’s Child back in the '90s with an epic throwback photo that he shared with fans via Instagram on Thursday, January 26.

“#TBT Even in the 90’s I was always shootin my shot!!!” he captioned the fuzzy image, which shows a young Queen Bey, now 35, holding onto Cannon’s hand as he looks stunned. “@Beyonce was looking at me like "Little Boy Please!!" 😂😕 In my teenage days I used to stalk Destiny's Child! LOL Poppa Knowles was not feeling me at all!!”

In the photo, the America’s Got Talent host, 36, is decked out in an oversized, bright orange-and-blue jacket and a backwards baseball cap, while Beyoncé shows off what appears to be a crop top underneath a black leather jacket. The other woman in the photo, former Destiny’s Child member LaTavia Roberson, flashes a big smile for the camera.



Just one week earlier, Cannon shared two nostalgic photos that had fans giddy with excitement — one with his old girlfriend Kim Kardashian, her then-BFF Paris Hilton and Lil Kim, and another with Lil Kim and Kardashian’s future husband, rapper Kanye West, in a suit and tie.



“#tbt Same Night!!! Could it have.... Nah!!! LOL,” he captioned the second image of West, now 39 and famously married to Kardashian, 36. (The pair tied the knot in May 2014 and share two young children — North, 3, and Saint, 13 months.)



Cannon has also previously shared throwback images of himself on the beach with then-wife Mariah Carey. He posted the throwback pic shortly after photos emerged of Carey frolicking on the beach with rumored beau and backup dancer Bryan Tanaka, and Cannon’s post quickly caused fans to accuse him of throwing shade.

“#TBT It’s all love! No hate!” Cannon, who shares 5-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan with Carey, later clarified in a follow-up post and caption. “But damn we looked Amazing!!! Energy evolves and Frequencies change but love never dies … @MariahCarey will always be my family and the Queen so anyone looking to divide that or spew hate, chat that sh-t at the door! Salute to the Queen!!!”



The actor has since moved on and is now expecting a baby boy with his ex-girlfriend Brittany Bell.

