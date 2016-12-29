Nick Cannon attends the USO 75th Anniversary Armed Forces Gala & Gold Medal Dinner at Marriott Marquis Times Square on December 13, 2016 in New York City. Credit: Thos Robinson/Getty Images forThos Robinson/Getty Images for USO of Metropolitan New York USO of Metropolitan New York

Nick Cannon is home. The America's Got Talent host, 36, revealed on Thursday, December 29, that he was released from Los Angeles' Cedars-Sinai Medical Center after a two-week stay.

"I broke out that joint!!!!" Cannon captioned a video he posted on Instagram. "Stuffed some pillows under the covers and ran out like the little rascals!! LOL."

In the clip, Cannon — who was being treated for lupus complications — gave an update on his health. "Straight from the hospital bed to the studio," he says in the video. "Honestly, I feel great… this is no pity party. We're back at it again. ... Five blood transfusions, what? Naw, it ain't nothing."

Cannon, who shares 5-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey, stayed positive in another video on Wednesday. "I've just been sitting here, reflecting, and I can't sit here dormant no more," he said while lying down in his hospital bed. "I'm about to take it to the new level, a different stratosphere, a different mesosphere. I'm sitting here just getting stronger, just, like, Iron Man strong, Incredible Hulk type strong. We all are stronger because we made it through 2016, and we're gonna keep going. One love." (Last month, Us Weekly exclusively revealed that Cannon is also expecting a baby boy with his ex-girlfriend Brittany Bell.)

The actor-comedian received an outpouring of love during his stay. Some of his famous visitors included Kevin Hart and Dick Gregory.



