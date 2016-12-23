Nick Cannon on December 13, 2016 in New York City. Credit: Thos Robinson/Getty Images

Nick Cannon is stuck in the hospital this Christmas. The rapper revealed via Instagram on Thursday, December 22, he’ll be hospitalized through the holiday due to lupus complications.

“For all who have been trying to contact me the last few days this is where I've been. And I will be in the Hospital through Christmas. All good though, Doctors say I will be back to normal before the New Year. #LupusSucks #ncredible #warrior,” the America’s Got Talent host captioned a photo from his hospital bed.



Cannon, 36, was diagnosed with lupus five years ago after landing in the hospital for kidney failure. The singer was hospitalized this past July for exhaustion and posted a similar Instagram post with the caption: “Don’t worry, Temporary pit stop… Sometimes I can be a little too bull headed and stubborn. I gotta stop running my body to the ground.”



For all who have been trying to contact me the last few days this is where I've been. And I will be in the Hospital through Christmas. All good though, Doctors say I will be back to normal before the New Year. #LupusSucks #ncredible #warrior

His ex-wife, Mariah Carey, meanwhile is in Aspen with their twins Monroe and Morrocan for the holiday. As previously reported, Carey is staying in a $22 million Airbnb with her boyfriend, Bryan Tanaka.



Cannon fortunately got to spend time with his kids, 5, prior to their ski trip.



The rapper shared multiple Instagram videos last week goofing around with his twins while decorating Christmas trees and satisfying their sweet tooth in his massive “candy room.”



