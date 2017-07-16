Nick Carter sent a message to his brother Aaron Carter after he was arrested for driving under the influence in Georgia on Saturday, July 15.

“To my brother: I love u no matter what & if u feel the need to reach for help, I am here and willing to help you get better,” the 37-year-old tweeted in a message to his younger sibling on Sunday, July 16.

“Family isn’t always easy,” the Backstreet Boys singer added, “[but] we’re all here for you.”

To my brother: I love u no matter what & if u feel the need to reach for help, I am here and willing to help you get better. — Nick Carter (@nickcarter) July 16, 2017

Family isn't always easy,be we're all here for you. — Nick Carter (@nickcarter) July 16, 2017

As Us Weekly previously reported, the “Aaron’s Party (Come Get It)” singer was detained in Habersham County, about 90 miles north of Atlanta, on Saturday night. He was charged with DUI, possession of less than one ounce of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Police confirmed to Us that Carter’s girlfriend, photographer Madison Parker, who was in the car with him, was also arrested and charged with obstruction and two drug-related charges.

Carter, 29, was previously arrested for marijuana possession in February 2008.

Last year, the former child star said on an episode of Oprah: Where Are They Now that he got “really heavy into drinking” after appearing on Dancing With the Stars in 2009. In 2011, he spent a month in treatment at the Betty Ford Center in Rancho Mirage, California.

He and Nick have a turbulent history, some of which was documented on their 2006 E! reality show, House of Carters.

“My brother and I have always had an up and down relationship,” he told Us in April this year. “We’re brothers — what do you expect? We both do the same thing too, so there’s always going to be an underlying competition.”



Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly’s YouTube Page!