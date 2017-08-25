Nick Jonas will not tolerate disrespect from fans, especially when it comes to jokes about his height.

After posing for a fan photo with Instagram user @zak_hanzal, Jonas got quite the surprise when the fan shared their pic on Thursday, August 24, with a bit of a jab toward the singer regarding his height. The Kingdom star, who is 5′ 7″, wore a great sweatshirt and baseball cap in the pic and he seems to reach just above the tall fan’s shoulder.

The fan tagged the “Close” singer in the caption, and instead of writing a positive message about meeting the star, he wrote a joke about being taller than Jonas. “@NickJonas u need a few more inches bruhh,” he wrote with a laughing emoji.

LMAO he was so hurt pic.twitter.com/mwsHsiVpaV — la bella vita (@drugproblem) August 25, 2017

Jonas, 24, quickly jumped in the comments section, to express his disapproval of the caption, writing, “You need some manners ‘bruh’ I didn’t need to stop to take that picture with you. Just rude. Very rude.”

The fan has since backtracked and changed the original caption on his post. It now reads: “One of the most humble superstars...MY MAN @nickjonas 🙏🏽🙏🏽”

One of the most humble superstars...MY MAN @nickjonas 🙏🏽🙏🏽 A post shared by Zak Hanzal (@zak_hanzal) on Aug 24, 2017 at 4:19pm PDT

The Disney Channel alum went back to the post to show his approval for the edited message, giving the guy a “thumbs up” emoji. The star’s fans began flooding the comments on the post and Jonas went back to do some damage control, writing: “Hey y’all…it’s all good. No need to spread hate.”

The singer took this moment to teach an important lesson to @zak_hanzal and other fans about how to treat a celebrity and to prove that they sometimes pay attention to the things people write about them on the Internet — and sometimes, it can get really awkward.

