Nick Lachey paid a sweet tribute to his wife, Vanessa Lachey, as the couple celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary on Saturday, July 15.

“Six years ago today, I took this beautiful woman as my wife and the life we’ve built together is more incredible than anything I could have ever imagined!!” the former boy-bander captioned a black-and-white Instagram photo on Saturday.

“Through all of the laughter, tears, triumphs, and challenges, you are my unconditional rock,” the 43-year-old continued. “I love you and our family more than you will ever know. Thanks for your patience, support, and love. Thanks for being you. Happy Anniversary!! #soulmate.”

The pair exchanged vows in July 2011 on a clifftop overlooking the ocean on Necker Island in the Caribbean. They dated for four years prior to their engagement in November 2010.

The couple now have three children — son Camden, 4, daughter Brooklyn, 2, and baby boy Phoenix, who was born in December.

Having three kids under the age of 5 can be hectic, but Vanessa previously told E! News that her hubby is a pro when it comes to parenting.

“It’s busy and it’s chaotic but … it’s what I’ve wanted and it’s all I know right now and on top of all of that, I have the most amazing, supporting husband,” she told E! in 2015.

Revealing that Nick — who was married to Jessica Simpson for four years until their divorce in 2006 — is a “hands-on dad,” she added, “I 1000 percent know I couldn’t have done this without him. And that’s why I married the guy. It’s a partnership.”

