Bachelor couple Nick Viall and his fiancée Vanessa Grimaldi were put to the test on Monday, March 13, when they stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live.

The couple, who appeared on the late night chat show following the season 21 finale and the After the Final Rose special, played a few rounds of ‘The Newly Engaged Game,’ and fortunately they passed the simple test with flying colors.

Despite Grimaldi, 29, joking to the host that “you probably know Nick better than I do” they got top marks when they were tested on each other’s celebrity crushes, middle names and their star signs.

Luckily they both also got it right when they were asked where they first “made love.”

The lovebirds have been engaged since before Thanksgiving, but have had to keep their romance a secret while the show aired.

When asked by Kimmel where they plan to live, since Grimaldi is based in Montreal, Canada, and Viall is in Los Angeles, he said: “We have to figure that stuff out. She’s going to be spending as much time with me as possible out in LA where I am currently living.”

But don’t expect a wedding anytime soon! Viall, 36, admitted: “We haven’t even had a dinner reservation yet, so we’re going to do that first.”

Holy shit she said yes!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️. It's been a journey Bachelor National!! @vanessagrimaldi30 I love you!! #thebachelor A post shared by Nick Viall (@nickviall) on Mar 13, 2017 at 8:07pm PDT

Grimaldi confirmed: “We are taking baby steps.”

And speaking of steps, they are both very excited about Viall’s appearance on Dancing With the Stars.

Viall will be competing with gorgeous pro partner Peta Murgatroyd, and Kimmel quipped that Grimaldi has gone from “watching Nick make out with other women on The Bachelor” to dancing with “this beautiful Russian supermodel dancer.”

She insisted she wasn’t worried though. “She’s happily engaged” she said of the dancer who has also welcomed a baby boy with fiancé Maksim Chmerkovskiy.

“Guaranteed that’s why they paired her with you” joked Kimmel.

For their full interview check out the videos above.

