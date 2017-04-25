What’s better to ease tension than a bunch of adorably tiny fluffy puppies?! Nick Viall answered BuzzFeed’s burning questions while in the comfort of man's best friends in a post shared on Monday, April 24, and we learned a lot.

The season 21 Bachelor star, who is currently competing on Dancing With the Stars, said that the hardest thing for him and his fiancée Vanessa Grimaldi to adjust to post-Bachelor is, well, actually getting to know each other!

Macey J. Foronda / BuzzFeed

“It's just kind of getting used to each other, in some ways. Vanessa and I, for the most part, have been living with each other, and that's obviously a big step in any relationship,” he told BuzzFeed. “You know, we've certainly been fast-tracking it from the very time we met, so that certainly has a lot of great excitement and also there's a lot of ‘Oh, OK, this is really somethin’!’”

As for the big question Bachelor Nation wants to know -- when will he and Vanessa tie the knot? -- Viall said they aren't in any rush.

Macey J. Foronda / BuzzFeed

“No wedding plans, yet! Vanessa and I, we're taking things really slow and we're happy to do that,” he shared. “We've known each other for less than a year now. The Bachelor Nation has a bit of a backlog with engaged couples, so there's plenty [of] couples in line before us that have to tie the knot before we do.”

Watch the cute video above for more!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!