Nick Viall Shaved His Beard and Looks Totally Different

Sound the alarm! Nick Viall has shaved off his beard and he looks totally different.

The former Bachelor star shaved for Monday night's performance on Dancing With the Stars with partner Peta Murgatroyd.

“Going with the boyish shave..fully embracing Pinocchio tomorrow night,” Viall captioned a selfie on Sunday, April 16, first revealing his clean-shaven look and hinting at his performance number.

Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

